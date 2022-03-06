Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.