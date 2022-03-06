Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

