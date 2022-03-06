Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 874,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

