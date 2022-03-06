Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCOM. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

