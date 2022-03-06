TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $17.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TPVG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.