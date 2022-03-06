Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.07 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

