Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Holdings Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 338,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.