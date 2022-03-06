Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.66 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 441.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $601.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

