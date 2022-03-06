Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.80 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd raised its position in Upwork by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Upwork stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

