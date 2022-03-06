Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.80 Million in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 223.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

