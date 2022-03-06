Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.90 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 70.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 52.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.