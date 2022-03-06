Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

