Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 145,733 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,733 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

