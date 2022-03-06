UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $45,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $98,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.