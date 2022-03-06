UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 256,356 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $56,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $27.80 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

