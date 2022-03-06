UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Lear worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Lear by 58.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $143.16 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $140.97 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

