UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.89 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,988 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AES worth $43,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.