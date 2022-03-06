UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $48,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.