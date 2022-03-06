UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1,743.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Bath & Body Works worth $51,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

