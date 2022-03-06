UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

