UBS Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

