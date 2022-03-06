UBS Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.
CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
