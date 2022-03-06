UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.04. 95,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,284,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in UBS Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in UBS Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,129,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

