UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,680 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,488.60 ($19.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 92.38%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

