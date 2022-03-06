UCA Coin Hits Market Cap of $829,650.70 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $829,650.70 and approximately $3,505.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,337,911,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,051,385 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

