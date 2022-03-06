UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

UCBJF opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

About UCB (Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

