Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Brokerages expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to report sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. Udemy has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

