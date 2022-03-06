Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider John Richard Pinion Sells 4,498 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RARE stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,063.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.