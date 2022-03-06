Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

