Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3,440.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,440 ($46.16) and last traded at GBX 3,445 ($46.22), with a volume of 1439084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,563.50 ($47.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,818.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,905.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

