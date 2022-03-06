Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.63. 5,924,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

