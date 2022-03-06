Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.16) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

UN01 opened at €18.07 ($20.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.66. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. Uniper has a 1-year low of €17.79 ($19.98) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($47.70).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

