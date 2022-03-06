United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Financial Contrast

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Bankshares and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.20 $367.74 million $2.83 12.33 FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million 3.04 $31.58 million N/A N/A

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 34.26% 8.23% 1.32% FinWise Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats FinWise Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

