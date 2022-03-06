United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.51. 654,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.20 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

