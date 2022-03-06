Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

