Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:UVE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.
In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.