Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.73. 126,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,307,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.06.

Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $33,524,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 160.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

