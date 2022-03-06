Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Down 10.5%

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) dropped 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 245,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 297,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$429.87 million and a PE ratio of -9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$122,476.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$478,342.97.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.