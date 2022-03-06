US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:USFD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. 2,440,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.