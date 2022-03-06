US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,447. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

