VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 53,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000.

