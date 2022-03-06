VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 250,408 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $49.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.