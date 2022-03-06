Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.56. 1,234,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

