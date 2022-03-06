Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.28 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average is $253.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.