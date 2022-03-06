Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. 4,924,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.