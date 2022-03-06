Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $218.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average is $245.66.

