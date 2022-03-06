Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.
