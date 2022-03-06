Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Decreased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.