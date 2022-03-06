Vaughn B. Himes Sells 12,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
