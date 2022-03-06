Vaughn B. Himes Sells 12,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,852,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.