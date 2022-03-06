Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Veritiv worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

VRTV opened at $121.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

