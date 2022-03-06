Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Veritiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 18.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

