Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.92. Veritone shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 4,929 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

